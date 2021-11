A boy scared to get his COVID shot whispered his high-risk friend's name for courage When 10-year-old Eli McKivigan went to get his first COVID vaccine, he was terrified of the needle. So he whispered his high-risk best friend's name to remind him why the shot was important.

Children's Health