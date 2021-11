The U.S. has lifted the terrorist label on Colombia's FARC The U.S. State Department removed Colombia's FARC rebel group from its list of international terrorist organizations.

National Security The U.S. has lifted the terrorist label on Colombia's FARC The U.S. has lifted the terrorist label on Colombia's FARC Audio will be available later today. The U.S. State Department removed Colombia's FARC rebel group from its list of international terrorist organizations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor