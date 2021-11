Barbados has removed the Queen of England as head of state and is now a republic NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kareem Smith, a journalist with 'Barbados Today,' about the country removing the Queen of England as its head of state and what that means for Barbadians moving forward.

World Barbados has removed the Queen of England as head of state and is now a republic Barbados has removed the Queen of England as head of state and is now a republic Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Kareem Smith, a journalist with 'Barbados Today,' about the country removing the Queen of England as its head of state and what that means for Barbadians moving forward. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor