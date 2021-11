The omicron variant might have originated in someone with a suppressed immune system How did the coronavirus end up mutating into the omicron variant? One hypothesis is that it spent months replicating in the body of someone whose immune system was suppressed by uncontrolled HIV.

Health The omicron variant might have originated in someone with a suppressed immune system How did the coronavirus end up mutating into the omicron variant? One hypothesis is that it spent months replicating in the body of someone whose immune system was suppressed by uncontrolled HIV.