How Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett could impact abortion rights NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Emily Bazelon, writer at The New York Times Magazine, on how Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett might approach a new abortion rights case the Court is taking up.

Law How Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett could impact abortion rights How Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett could impact abortion rights Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to Emily Bazelon, writer at The New York Times Magazine, on how Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett might approach a new abortion rights case the Court is taking up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor