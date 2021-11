Sherif Zaki, CDC disease detective, is dead at age 65 Sherif Zaki, a legendary disease expert at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was known for his photographic memory and knack for solving tough disease mysteries, has died at 65.

Obituaries Sherif Zaki, CDC disease detective, is dead at age 65 Sherif Zaki, CDC disease detective, is dead at age 65 Listen · 3:49 3:49 Sherif Zaki, a legendary disease expert at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who was known for his photographic memory and knack for solving tough disease mysteries, has died at 65. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor