China critics hope the WTA will inspire outcry about alleged human rights violations Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai made an assault allegation, then disappeared. She's re-emerged, but the Women's Tennis Association's unflinching support may inspire a wider outcry over China's actions.

Asia China critics hope the WTA will inspire outcry about alleged human rights violations China critics hope the WTA will inspire outcry about alleged human rights violations Listen · 5:16 5:16 Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai made an assault allegation, then disappeared. She's re-emerged, but the Women's Tennis Association's unflinching support may inspire a wider outcry over China's actions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor