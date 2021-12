CNN suspends Chris Cruomo over his role helping his brother Documents show CNN's Chris Cuomo played an active role in helping former Governor Andrew Cuomo deal with sexual misconduct allegations. The revelations have spurred scrutiny of the star and network.

Media CNN suspends Chris Cruomo over his role helping his brother CNN suspends Chris Cruomo over his role helping his brother Listen · 4:34 4:34 Documents show CNN's Chris Cuomo played an active role in helping former Governor Andrew Cuomo deal with sexual misconduct allegations. The revelations have spurred scrutiny of the star and network. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor