News brief: omicron variant, landmark abortion case, high school shooting There is still not much known about the newest coronavirus variant. The Supreme Court considers the future of abortion in the U.S. In Michigan, people are mourning after the latest school shooting.

Health News brief: omicron variant, landmark abortion case, high school shooting News brief: omicron variant, landmark abortion case, high school shooting Listen · 11:06 11:06 There is still not much known about the newest coronavirus variant. The Supreme Court considers the future of abortion in the U.S. In Michigan, people are mourning after the latest school shooting. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor