First detected in South Africa, omicron cases are rising rapidly there NPR's A Martinez talks to Wolfgang Preiser, head of medical virology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, about what he and his team have learned about the omicron variant.

Health First detected in South Africa, omicron cases are rising rapidly there First detected in South Africa, omicron cases are rising rapidly there Listen · 6:04 6:04 NPR's A Martinez talks to Wolfgang Preiser, head of medical virology at Stellenbosch University in South Africa, about what he and his team have learned about the omicron variant. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor