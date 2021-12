Nashville's police academy moves to attract a more diverse force Nashville police academy graduates are overwhelmingly white and male. A new recruitment approach that stresses real world scenarios over militaristic courses promises more diversity.

National Nashville's police academy moves to attract a more diverse force Nashville's police academy moves to attract a more diverse force Listen · 4:46 4:46 Nashville police academy graduates are overwhelmingly white and male. A new recruitment approach that stresses real world scenarios over militaristic courses promises more diversity. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor