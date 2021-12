The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers FaceTime with high school basketball team The team at Michigan's Notre Dame Prep wanted to add a friend to a group chat but entered the wrong number, and messaged Sean Murphy-Bunting. That text turned into a FaceTime call with the Buccaneers.

