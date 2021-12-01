The NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers FaceTime with high school basketball team

The team at Michigan's Notre Dame Prep wanted to add a friend to a group chat but entered the wrong number, and messaged Sean Murphy-Bunting. That text turned into a FaceTime call with the Buccaneers.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Texting the wrong person can lead to some interesting situations. The basketball team at Michigan's Notre Dame Prep tried adding their friend Luca to a group chat but accidentally entered the wrong number, messaging Tampa Bay Buccaneers football player Sean Murphy-Bunting. That text turned into a FaceTime call with the team, with the kids talking to stars such as Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans and even a goat - or, as most people know him, the GOAT - Tom Brady. It's MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2021 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.