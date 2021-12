Cumberbatch is very convincing as a rancher in 'Power of the Dog,' Turan says NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to film critic Kenneth Turan for a review of the new film: The Power of the Dog — starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst.

Review Movie Reviews Cumberbatch is very convincing as a rancher in 'Power of the Dog,' Turan says Cumberbatch is very convincing as a rancher in 'Power of the Dog,' Turan says Listen · 4:08 4:08 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to film critic Kenneth Turan for a review of the new film: The Power of the Dog — starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor