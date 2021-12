Police search for a motive in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan Authorities in Michigan say a 15-year-old boy is in custody and accused of killing three fellow students and injuring eight others at a high school near Detroit.

National Police search for a motive in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan Police search for a motive in Tuesday's school shooting in Michigan Audio will be available later today. Authorities in Michigan say a 15-year-old boy is in custody and accused of killing three fellow students and injuring eight others at a high school near Detroit. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor