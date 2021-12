Stocks tumble as investors weighed potential effects from omicron variant The stock market took a dive on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the new coronavirus variant and the prospect of more long-lasting inflation.

Business Stocks tumble as investors weighed potential effects from omicron variant Stocks tumble as investors weighed potential effects from omicron variant Audio will be available later today. The stock market took a dive on Tuesday, as investors fretted about the new coronavirus variant and the prospect of more long-lasting inflation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor