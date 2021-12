Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows will appear before the Jan. 6 panel The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has agreed to provide documents and appear for a deposition.

