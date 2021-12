Chris Cuomo is suspended from CNN over his role in brother's defense NPR's A Martinez talks to Sarah Ellison of The Washington Post about CNN suspending Chris Cuomo for helping his brother, ex-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, defend against sexual misconduct allegations.

