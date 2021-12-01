A short supply of LEGOs is attributed to an increase in thefts

Earlier this year an Oregon man was accused of stealing $7,500 worth of LEGOs. And in Germany, burglars broke through the wall of a toy store over the weekend to steal dozens of LEGO sets.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. You've definitely heard about all of the supply chain problems. Electronics, furniture, toys - all of them hard to come by. This has resulted in the theft of Legos. Earlier this year, a man in Oregon stole $7,500 worth. And in Germany, burglars broke through the wall of a toy store this weekend to steal dozens of Lego sets. No word on whether they fled in a vehicle built from tiny, interlocking bricks. It's MORNING EDITION.

