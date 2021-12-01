Accessibility links
Whitney Houston's powerful national anthem : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Happy New Year's Eve, y'all! Before we officially end 2021, we're revisiting on one of our favorite episodes of the year — our deep dive into Whitney Houston's 1991 national anthem. Sam chats with Danyel Smith, host of Black Girl Songbook, about how Whitney Houston captivated the entire nation with her rendition of the national anthem that year and why it still matters more than 30 years later.

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Looking back at Whitney Houston's 1991 national anthem

Looking back at Whitney Houston's 1991 national anthem

Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl XXV on January 27, 1991.

Whitney Houston sings the National Anthem prior to Super Bowl XXV on January 27, 1991.

