Law professor on his amicus brief in support of Mississippi overturning Roe v. Wade NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with O. Carter Snead, law professor at Notre Dame, about the legal standing for anti-abortion arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Law Law professor on his amicus brief in support of Mississippi overturning Roe v. Wade Law professor on his amicus brief in support of Mississippi overturning Roe v. Wade Listen · 6:15 6:15 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with O. Carter Snead, law professor at Notre Dame, about the legal standing for anti-abortion arguments at the Supreme Court on Wednesday. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor