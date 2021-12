As omicron spreads, vaccine inequity risks creating further variants NPR's Ari Shapiro chats with Madhu Pai, a global health expert at McGill University, about the state of vaccine deliveries to Africa and the global south.

Global Health As omicron spreads, vaccine inequity risks creating further variants As omicron spreads, vaccine inequity risks creating further variants Listen · 5:51 5:51 NPR's Ari Shapiro chats with Madhu Pai, a global health expert at McGill University, about the state of vaccine deliveries to Africa and the global south. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor