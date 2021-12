Public health messaging about omicron will be vital to curb conspiracy theories Much is unknown about the omicron variant. Scientists are scrambling to gather information. But with the first case of omicron confirmed in the U.S., public health officials can't afford to be silent.

National Public health messaging about omicron will be vital to curb conspiracy theories Public health messaging about omicron will be vital to curb conspiracy theories Audio will be available later today. Much is unknown about the omicron variant. Scientists are scrambling to gather information. But with the first case of omicron confirmed in the U.S., public health officials can't afford to be silent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor