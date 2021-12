Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he won't be running for reelection Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, a moderate Republican, says he won't run for a third term. Although he's one of the nation's most popular governors, Baker was facing a tough primary challenge.

