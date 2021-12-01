A locked door, a secret meeting and the birth of the Fed (Classic)

On today's show, we tell the origin story of the Federal Reserve — the most powerful financial institution on the planet.

The story includes a 70-year-old man with a bad head cold and a bunch of mistresses, a nation that's deeply ambivalent about a central bank, and a secret meeting on an island with a sketchy name.

Music: "Oxygenate the Idea" and "Say We Go Circular" and "Playing the Game"

