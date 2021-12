We take a ride through Cincinnati's first drive-through Hanukkah lights display While not a major Jewish holiday, Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights. Cincinnati — the birthplace of Reform Judaism — is getting its first drive-through Hanukkah lights display.

National We take a ride through Cincinnati's first drive-through Hanukkah lights display We take a ride through Cincinnati's first drive-through Hanukkah lights display Audio will be available later today. While not a major Jewish holiday, Hanukkah is the Festival of Lights. Cincinnati — the birthplace of Reform Judaism — is getting its first drive-through Hanukkah lights display. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor