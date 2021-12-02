Congratulations to Frances Kompus who celebrated a milestone birthday

The Kansas woman recently turned 100 years old, and she's not even the oldest in her family. Her sister Lucy is 102. Another sister Julia is 104.

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Frances Kompus just celebrated her 100th birthday, but she is not even the oldest person in her own family. Her sister Lucy is 102. Another sister, Julia, is 104. The three celebrated together last month when little sister Frances hit the century mark. Their keys to reaching 100 - they credit faith, eating well, long walks and staying out of mischief. It's MORNING EDITION.

