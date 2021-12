As Russia-Ukraine tensions flare, Blinken is set to meet Russia's Lavrov Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Stockholm Thursday — amid rising friction between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine.

Europe As Russia-Ukraine tensions flare, Blinken is set to meet Russia's Lavrov As Russia-Ukraine tensions flare, Blinken is set to meet Russia's Lavrov Listen · 3:52 3:52 Secretary of State Antony Blinken is due to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Stockholm Thursday — amid rising friction between Washington and Moscow over Ukraine. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor