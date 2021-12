Since the '70s, artist Jeff Wall has been influencing generations of photographers Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Md., is hosting five decades worth of art by Canadian Jeff Wall, a photographer who begins a work "by not photographing."

Photography Since the '70s, artist Jeff Wall has been influencing generations of photographers Since the '70s, artist Jeff Wall has been influencing generations of photographers Listen · 3:27 3:27 Glenstone Museum in Potomac, Md., is hosting five decades worth of art by Canadian Jeff Wall, a photographer who begins a work "by not photographing." NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor