National A Michigan student is charged as an adult in shooting at a high school A Michigan student is charged as an adult in shooting at a high school Audio will be available later today. Prosecutors in Michigan charged a 15-year-old sophomore with terrorism and first-degree murder following a high school shooting that killed four fellow students and wounded others.