Accessibility links
SCOTUS v. Roe v. Wade : 1A The future of Roe v. Wade is uncertain.

The case legalized a woman's right to an abortion in 1973, and this week the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case that considers the legality of a Mississippi state law banning abortion 15 weeks after conception.

How likely is an overruling of Roe v. Wade? And what did this week's hearings tell us about the Justices' stances on abortion?

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find us on Twitter @1A.

1A

SCOTUS v. Roe v. Wade

SCOTUS v. Roe v. Wade

Listen · 32:42
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1060969916/1061023409" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

An anti-abortion activist is seen outside Jackson Women's Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in Mississippi. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

An anti-abortion activist is seen outside Jackson Women's Health Organization, the last abortion clinic in Mississippi.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

This week, Supreme Court heard oral arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Now, the future of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance.

The case legalized a woman's right to an abortion in 1973. Now, the conservative-leaning court is considering the legality of the Mississippi state ban on abortion 15 weeks after conception.

The case comes at the end of what has already been a tumultuous year for reproductive and abortion rights in the U.S. More than 100 laws have already been passed this year restricting access to abortion — a record high.

So how likely is an overruling of Roe v. Wade? And what did this week's hearings tell us about the Justices' stances on abortion?