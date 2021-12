Biden administration says it will restart the Trump-era 'Remain in Mexico' policy The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will restart the "Remain in Mexico" policy. Officials promised "key changes" to the Trump-era policy that has been widely criticized as inhumane.

