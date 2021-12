Scientists are combing through coronavirus samples to see how widespread omicron is Scientists are scouring coronavirus samples for clues of the omicron variant. The U.S. is in a better position now than it was earlier to find the variant, but some part of the country may struggle.

Science Scientists are combing through coronavirus samples to see how widespread omicron is