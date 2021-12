With films 'Flee' and 'Encounter,' Riz Ahmed helps tell the stories of men on the run Riz Ahmed has a pair of films opening this weekend — the sci-fi thriller Encounter in which he stars, and the documentary Flee, which he co-produced.

Review Movie Reviews With films 'Flee' and 'Encounter,' Riz Ahmed helps tell the stories of men on the run With films 'Flee' and 'Encounter,' Riz Ahmed helps tell the stories of men on the run Listen · 4:29 4:29 Riz Ahmed has a pair of films opening this weekend — the sci-fi thriller Encounter in which he stars, and the documentary Flee, which he co-produced. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor