How inflation affects low-income people Low-income people are especially affected by inflation, economists say. While some are struggling with the rising prices of gas, food and rent, the pay for some low-wage jobs is rising.

Economy How inflation affects low-income people How inflation affects low-income people Audio will be available later today. Low-income people are especially affected by inflation, economists say. While some are struggling with the rising prices of gas, food and rent, the pay for some low-wage jobs is rising. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor