Germany is tightening its restrictions on people who haven't gotten a COVID vaccine The German government is imposing tighter restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and is planning legislation to make vaccination mandatory in early 2022.

The German government is imposing tighter restrictions on people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, and is planning legislation to make vaccination mandatory in early 2022.