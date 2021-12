New Delhi is closing schools as it tries to deal with air pollution Kids in Delhi, India, have been indoors for 20 months –- first for COVID, now for smog beyond four times what's safe. Officials have installed towers to filter it, but scientists say they don't work.

Kids in Delhi, India, have been indoors for 20 months –- first for COVID, now for smog beyond four times what's safe. Officials have installed towers to filter it, but scientists say they don't work.