The impact on Supreme Court rulings beyond abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Florida State University law professor Mary Ziegler about the other Supreme Court decisions that could be impacted if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Law The impact on Supreme Court rulings beyond abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned The impact on Supreme Court rulings beyond abortion if Roe v. Wade is overturned Listen · 5:54 5:54 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Florida State University law professor Mary Ziegler about the other Supreme Court decisions that could be impacted if Roe v. Wade is overturned. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor