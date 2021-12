No end in sight for Major League Baseball lockout NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post about Major League Baseball's lockout and the ramifications it could have for the future of the sport.

Sports No end in sight for Major League Baseball lockout No end in sight for Major League Baseball lockout Listen · 4:33 4:33 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post about Major League Baseball's lockout and the ramifications it could have for the future of the sport. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor