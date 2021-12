News brief: omicron variant, border policy, Alec Baldwin interview The omicron variant spreads in the U.S. The Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy will be re-starting. Alec Baldwin had his first TV interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust.

Health News brief: omicron variant, border policy, Alec Baldwin interview News brief: omicron variant, border policy, Alec Baldwin interview Listen · 10:23 10:23 The omicron variant spreads in the U.S. The Trump administration's 'Remain in Mexico' policy will be re-starting. Alec Baldwin had his first TV interview about the fatal shooting on the set of Rust. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor