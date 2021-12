The billionaire owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks buys a town Mark Cuban last month purchased Mustang, Texas, all 77 acres, with a population of 23 people. He told the Dallas Morning News that he bought the town because "a friend needed to sell it."

Mark Cuban last month purchased Mustang, Texas, all 77 acres, with a population of 23 people. He told the Dallas Morning News that he bought the town because "a friend needed to sell it."