Lady Gaga spent months studying Patrizia Reggiani for her role in 'House of Gucci' Lady Gaga stars in the film House of Gucci as a woman at the center of a scandal in the world of fashion. Her character turns to murder after being cut from the family business.

Movie Interviews Lady Gaga spent months studying Patrizia Reggiani for her role in 'House of Gucci' Lady Gaga spent months studying Patrizia Reggiani for her role in 'House of Gucci' Listen · 7:03 7:03 Lady Gaga stars in the film House of Gucci as a woman at the center of a scandal in the world of fashion. Her character turns to murder after being cut from the family business. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor