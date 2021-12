The U.S. government's port envoy says container backlog is being cleared NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to John Porcari, port envoy of the White House's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, to see how he's facilitating the supply of goods in the holiday season.

Business The U.S. government's port envoy says container backlog is being cleared The U.S. government's port envoy says container backlog is being cleared Listen · 4:25 4:25 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to John Porcari, port envoy of the White House's Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force, to see how he's facilitating the supply of goods in the holiday season. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor