Chinese ride-hailing group to delist from New York Stock Exchange Didi Global says it's taking its shares off of the New York Stock Exchange, after coming under massive Chinese government scrutiny. It plans to go public in Hong Kong.

Asia Chinese ride-hailing group to delist from New York Stock Exchange Chinese ride-hailing group to delist from New York Stock Exchange Listen · 2:08 2:08 Didi Global says it's taking its shares off of the New York Stock Exchange, after coming under massive Chinese government scrutiny. It plans to go public in Hong Kong. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor