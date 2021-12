Nice Guys: Ted Lasso & Bob Ross : Ask Me Another Ted Lasso stars play a film score themed music parody. Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone (Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed) do a quiz about tests. Lingthusiasm hosts play an emoji speed round.

Ask Me Another Nice Guys: Ted Lasso & Bob Ross Listen · 49:38