Adam Grant: Why rethinking our ideas means we're growing

Part 2 of the TED Radio Hour episode Changing Our Minds

It's easy to stick to our beliefs and much harder to accept views that contradict them. But psychologist Adam Grant argues that rethinking our ideas is good for us—we might even come to enjoy it.

About Adam Grant

Adam Grant is an organizational psychologist and professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

He has received awards for distinguished scholarly achievement from the Academy of Management, the American Psychological Association, and the National Science Foundation.

He has written five books, including his latest, titled Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don't Know. He also hosts the TED original podcast "WorkLife with Adam Grant."

Grant earned his bachelor's from Harvard University and his Ph.D. in organizational psychology from the University of Michigan.