Consider the lobstermen

Enlarge this image toggle caption Alexi Hrowitz-Ghazi/NPR Alexi Hrowitz-Ghazi/NPR

Lobster has become Nova Scotia's largest export and the most valuable fishery in Canada. The country sells more than $2 billion of lobster every year to dinner tables across Canada, the U.S., and China. However, a simmering conflict between indigenous members of the Mi'kmaq First Nation and commercial lobstermen stemming from a centuries-old treaty has both sides asking, what is the right way to manage a fishery? How do you protect the sustainability of a fishery while also honoring a culture who has relied on fishing?

On today's episode, we travel to Nova Scotia to figure out how a group of Mi'kmaw fishermen asserted their rights to fish and what happened when commercial lobsterman struck back hard.

*This episode contains explicit language*

Music: "Guts, Glory and Guns" and "Cut Glass Stars" and "The Devil's Work"

Find us: Twitter / Facebook / Instagram / TikTok

Subscribe to our show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify; and NPR One.

Want economics stories from the comfort of home? Subscribe to Planet Money's weekly newsletter.