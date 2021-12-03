#2158: Donna Drives a Datsun? : The Best of Car Talk Back 'in the day' Click and Clack observed that there were many species of peculiar drivers around their 'fair city'. Older men wearing hats were feared only slightly less than young women named Donna who zipped along in their Firebirds or Camaros without a care or a turn signal. Today the boys meet a conscientious, Datsun-driving ,Philadelphian Donna who is pretty sure that her mechanic is soaking her for a second round of major engine work. Can they talk her into junking this car in favor of the new Z28, or do they have a new subspecies of Donna on their hands?

