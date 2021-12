Husband and wife duo behind podcast about Sunday political shows hits 250 episodes Polilogue, a weekly podcast that analyzes every Sunday morning political talk show, just hit its 250th episode. It's produced by a husband and wife who have a young child at home and one on the way.

Polilogue, a weekly podcast that analyzes every Sunday morning political talk show, just hit its 250th episode. It's produced by a husband and wife who have a young child at home and one on the way.