New technique uncovers the history of a painting through the paint used By analyzing white lead paint in Dutch paintings from the 1600s, including works by Rembrandt and Rubens, scientists were able to devise a new line of evidence for dating and authenticating paintings.

Science New technique uncovers the history of a painting through the paint used New technique uncovers the history of a painting through the paint used Listen · 2:47 2:47 By analyzing white lead paint in Dutch paintings from the 1600s, including works by Rembrandt and Rubens, scientists were able to devise a new line of evidence for dating and authenticating paintings. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor